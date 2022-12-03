Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $7.96, but opened at $8.68. Hillman Solutions shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 10,664 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CTO Scott Kelley Moore bought 13,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $98,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 62,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hillman Solutions news, CEO Douglas Cahill bought 129,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $994,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,261.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Scott Kelley Moore acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $98,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 62,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,044.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 207,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,380 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLMN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

