Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Stock Performance

HNHPF stock opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Japan, Ireland, the United States, Singapore, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services connectors, cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

