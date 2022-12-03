H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,675 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in H&R Block were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,428,000. Natixis purchased a new position in H&R Block in the second quarter worth approximately $6,358,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in H&R Block by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,301,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,287,000 after acquiring an additional 331,972 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 76,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE:HRB opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.10.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. Analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

H&R Block declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

