Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Update

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the October 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hurco Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Hurco Companies worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies Stock Up 2.1 %

Hurco Companies stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.52. Hurco Companies has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.64 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.79%.

Hurco Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

