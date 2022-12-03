Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 117,705 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Incyte were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 44,303 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Incyte by 4,666.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,763 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Incyte by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of INCY opened at $83.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.00 million. Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

