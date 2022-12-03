Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Innospec Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $111.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average of $97.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.16. Innospec has a 52 week low of $82.16 and a 52 week high of $115.65.

Institutional Trading of Innospec

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innospec by 10.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Innospec by 0.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 8.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

