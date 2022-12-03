Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) Insider Liz Shanahan Purchases 14,532 Shares

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Rating) insider Liz Shanahan purchased 14,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £9,009.84 ($10,778.61).

Inspiration Healthcare Group Price Performance

Shares of IHC stock opened at GBX 65.50 ($0.78) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. Inspiration Healthcare Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 53.50 ($0.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 133 ($1.59). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,637.50.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a GBX 0.21 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Inspiration Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

About Inspiration Healthcare Group

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies medical technology for critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company provides neonatal intensive care products, such as inspiration air/oxygen blenders; Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming to monitor the infant's temperature for every 2 seconds and making minute changes to the cooling fluid to ensure that the infant's temperature remains stable; LifeStart, a neonatal bedside resuscitation unit; and Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the initial stabilization and resuscitation of infants.

