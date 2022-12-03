International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Research analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Distributions Services from GBX 190 ($2.27) to GBX 240 ($2.87) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered International Distributions Services to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on International Distributions Services from GBX 222 ($2.66) to GBX 144 ($1.72) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Distributions Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.67.

International Distributions Services Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. International Distributions Services has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

