International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $10.84 Per Share

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for International Seaways in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $10.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.45. The consensus estimate for International Seaways’ current full-year earnings is $6.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Seaways’ FY2024 earnings at $9.84 EPS.

INSW has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

International Seaways Stock Performance

International Seaways stock opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.30. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.83. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.02.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $236.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.13 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 21.81%.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $43,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,625.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ian T. Blackley sold 15,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $504,802.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $43,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,625.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,999 shares of company stock worth $7,595,617. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

