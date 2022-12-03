Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $45.59 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $49.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.92.
