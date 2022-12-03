Investors Purchase Large Volume of AGNC Investment Put Options (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 42,001 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 57% compared to the average volume of 26,674 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 698.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,990,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,100,000 after buying an additional 3,490,016 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2,054.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,306,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after buying an additional 3,152,575 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,782,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,630,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,052,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,004,000 after buying an additional 1,346,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.20.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.34%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

