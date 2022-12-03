Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 60,662 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 20% compared to the average volume of 50,642 call options.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.6 %

GOLD stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 37.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 target price (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.8% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 10,748 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

