iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,441 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $79,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,069,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $138.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.05. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $155.17.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

