J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives $198.59 Average Target Price from Brokerages

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.59.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $182.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Stories

