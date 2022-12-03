Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

GOLD has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.49.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 10,748 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

