Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $7.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s current full-year earnings is $6.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s FY2023 earnings at $23.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TNP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

Shares of TNP stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.17. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $170.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.87 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 13.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 371,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 174,231 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 365,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 316,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.40%.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

