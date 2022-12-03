Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $70.00 price target on the stock.

SCTBF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 75 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 90 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Get Securitas AB (publ) alerts:

Securitas AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Securitas AB (publ) stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22. Securitas AB has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $15.20.

Securitas AB (publ) Company Profile

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, loss prevention, canine security, track and trace, and reception services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.