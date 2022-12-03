JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Organization of Football Prognostics (OTCMKTS:GOFPY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Organization of Football Prognostics (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Organization of Football Prognostics in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a €13.00 ($13.40) target price for the company.

Organization of Football Prognostics Stock Performance

Shares of Organization of Football Prognostics stock opened at 7.02 on Wednesday. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 12-month low of 5.36 and a 12-month high of 8.08.

Organization of Football Prognostics Company Profile

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

