KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Workday in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Workday’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WDAY. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $170.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.35 and its 200 day moving average is $153.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.90 and a beta of 1.30. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $285.58.

Workday announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Workday by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,782,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Workday by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 330,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,253,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

