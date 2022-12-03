KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for American Assets Trust in a report released on Tuesday, November 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.36. The consensus estimate for American Assets Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.82. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $39.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 180.28%.

Insider Activity at American Assets Trust

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 87,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,356,874.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,942,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,387,656.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 87,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,356,874.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,942,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,387,656.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,987,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,105,689.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 177,324 shares of company stock worth $4,868,975. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 207.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 117.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 222.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Further Reading

