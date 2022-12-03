Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.63% of Kimball International worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Kimball International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimball International in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Kimball International in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kimball International in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kimball International by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Kimball International Stock Down 0.8 %

Kimball International Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Kimball International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Kimball International’s payout ratio is -327.27%.

About Kimball International

(Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.