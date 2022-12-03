Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives $31.27 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

KSS stock opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth about $41,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Kohl’s by 123.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

