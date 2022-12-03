KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KNYJY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on KONE Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a hold rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered their price target on KONE Oyj from €36.00 ($37.11) to €35.00 ($36.08) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on KONE Oyj from €48.00 ($49.48) to €46.00 ($47.42) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of KNYJY stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.74. KONE Oyj has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

