Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Update

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the October 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Konecranes Stock Performance
KNCRF stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. Konecranes has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $34.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41.
Konecranes Company Profile
