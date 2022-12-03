Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Update

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the October 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Konecranes Stock Performance

KNCRF stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. Konecranes has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $34.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41.

Konecranes Company Profile

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. It also provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries; and crane components and lifting equipment solutions to other crane manufacturers and distributors.

