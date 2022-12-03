Lancashire (LON:LRE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 645 ($7.72) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.58) to GBX 660 ($7.90) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.58) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 640 ($7.66) to GBX 675 ($8.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 592.80 ($7.09).

Lancashire Stock Performance

Lancashire stock opened at GBX 593.50 ($7.10) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 533.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 470.42. Lancashire has a twelve month low of GBX 342.40 ($4.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 610 ($7.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57. The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -28.00.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

