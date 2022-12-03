Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW) Short Interest Update

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the October 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Landsea Homes Price Performance

Shares of LSEAW stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Landsea Homes has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landsea Homes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landsea Homes stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,542 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

