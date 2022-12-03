LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on LCNB in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09. The company has a market cap of $211.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.71. LCNB has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $20.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 526,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 28,724 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

