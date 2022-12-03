LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on LCNB in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
LCNB Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09. The company has a market cap of $211.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.71. LCNB has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $20.39.
Institutional Trading of LCNB
About LCNB
LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LCNB (LCNB)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.