LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €87.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been given a €87.00 ($89.69) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($87.63) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €89.00 ($91.75) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.92) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($92.78) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €112.20 ($115.67) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

LEG Immobilien Stock Up 2.4 %

FRA LEG opened at €62.52 ($64.45) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($77.49) and a one year high of €98.50 ($101.55). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of €75.81.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

