Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Cut to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €85.00 ($87.63) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LGRDY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Legrand from €97.00 ($100.00) to €89.00 ($91.75) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Legrand from €97.00 ($100.00) to €86.00 ($88.66) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Legrand from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Legrand from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Legrand from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legrand has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. Legrand has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

