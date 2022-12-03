Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.83.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $496.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $330.34 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $449.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.