LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA) Insider Purchases £5,040 in Stock

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA – Get Rating) insider Gordon Wakeford bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £5,040 ($6,029.43).
LPA Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:LPA opened at GBX 81 ($0.97) on Friday. LPA Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 56.56 ($0.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 84 ($1.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 74.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 75.97.
LPA Group Company Profile
