LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA) Insider Purchases £5,040 in Stock

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA – Get Rating) insider Gordon Wakeford bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £5,040 ($6,029.43).

LPA Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:LPA opened at GBX 81 ($0.97) on Friday. LPA Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 56.56 ($0.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 84 ($1.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 74.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 75.97.

Get LPA Group alerts:

LPA Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and market industrial electrical and electronic products for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft ground power, infrastructure, marine, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for LPA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.