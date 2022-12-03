Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Position Boosted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,413,000 after buying an additional 3,955,469 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,346,000 after buying an additional 216,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,404,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,144,000 after buying an additional 239,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Match Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Match Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $48.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.92. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $141.40.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

