Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Position Cut by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mattel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 901,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 200,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Mattel by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 128,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Price Performance

MAT opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

