Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Short Interest Update

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,600 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the October 31st total of 233,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medicenna Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDNA. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 963,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 392,312 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc raised its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 105,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 65,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDNA. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.07.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.