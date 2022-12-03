MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives $2.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MEIP shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the third quarter worth $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,050 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $55.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.85. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.86.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 115.15% and a negative net margin of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. Analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

