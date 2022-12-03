Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Outperform

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 205 ($2.45) to GBX 180 ($2.15) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.
Melrose Industries Price Performance
OTCMKTS MLSPF opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57.
About Melrose Industries
Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.
