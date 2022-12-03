Morgan Stanley Increases Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Price Target to GBX 175

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 165 ($1.97) to GBX 175 ($2.09) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CYBBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($1.97) to GBX 180 ($2.15) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Virgin Money UK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Virgin Money UK from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group upgraded Virgin Money UK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.00.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

