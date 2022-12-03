MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in MSCI by 18,898.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 3,898,095 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in MSCI by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,767,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

MSCI Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI opened at $518.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $454.27 and a 200-day moving average of $448.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $646.99.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.22%.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

