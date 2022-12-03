MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
MYR Group Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $95.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.05. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $74.77 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYR Group
MYR Group Company Profile
MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.
