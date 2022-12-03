MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $95.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.05. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $74.77 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 696.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

