National Bank Financial Comments on Shaw Communications Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Shaw Communications’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SJR. Scotiabank raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

NYSE SJR opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 269,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 45,168 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 244,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 98,400 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $6,725,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,010,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,340,000 after acquiring an additional 229,800 shares in the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

