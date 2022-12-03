National Bank Financial Weighs in on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $8.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.26 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$81.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

TSE BNS opened at C$68.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$67.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$73.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.13 billion and a PE ratio of 8.29. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$63.19 and a 1 year high of C$95.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.