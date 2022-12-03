National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$111.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$104.27.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NA stock opened at C$95.83 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.16 and a 1-year high of C$104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.27 billion and a PE ratio of 9.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$91.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$90.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

In related news, Director Yvon Charest bought 348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$96.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,418.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,864 shares in the company, valued at C$1,523,419.92.

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.