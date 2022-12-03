National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$111.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$104.27.
National Bank of Canada Price Performance
Shares of NA stock opened at C$95.83 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.16 and a 1-year high of C$104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.27 billion and a PE ratio of 9.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$91.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$90.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.