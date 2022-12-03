National Health Investors, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for National Health Investors in a research note issued on Monday, November 28th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for National Health Investors’ current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $56.96 on Thursday. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 13.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 1,177.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 79.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 400.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 229.30%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

