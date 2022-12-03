Natixis Lowers Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Natixis reduced its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,854 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $217.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.31 and a 200 day moving average of $255.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.76 and a 12-month high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.42%.

ESS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.82.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Stories

