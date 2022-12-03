Natixis Sells 164,116 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Natixis trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 164,116 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.2 %

FIS stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $122.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,160 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

