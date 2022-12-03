Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.67 Per Share

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Newmont in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will earn $3.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Newmont Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at C$65.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$52.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$58.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.93. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$51.44 and a twelve month high of C$108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.63.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.87 billion.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.761 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.50%.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.