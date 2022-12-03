NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of NewRiver REIT from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

NewRiver REIT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRWRF opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. NewRiver REIT has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.