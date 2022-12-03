Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Short Interest Down 24.7% in November

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,200 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the October 31st total of 805,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 666,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Niu Technologies Price Performance
NIU opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $327.34 million, a P/E ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $20.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $14.30 to $6.70 in a research report on Monday, October 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Niu Technologies
About Niu Technologies
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.
Featured Articles
