Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Short Interest Down 24.7% in November

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,200 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the October 31st total of 805,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 666,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NIU opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $327.34 million, a P/E ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $20.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $14.30 to $6.70 in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 105.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 21,122 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 363,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 74,255 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 17.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,254,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 190,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 94.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 198,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,243,000. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

