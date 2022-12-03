Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $28.26, but opened at $29.60. Nutanix shares last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 29,078 shares changing hands.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nutanix to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Nutanix to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutanix from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $552,269.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $552,269.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,127,490.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Nutanix by 46.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,128,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP bought a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $22,163,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Nutanix by 146.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,727,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Nutanix by 6,627.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 976,633 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

