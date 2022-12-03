Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTAGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $53.32, but opened at $61.69. Okta shares last traded at $66.04, with a volume of 140,480 shares traded.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on Okta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.59.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Okta by 394.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,799 shares during the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth approximately $38,672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 134.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,361,000 after purchasing an additional 618,300 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Okta by 5,021.3% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 541,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,780,000 after purchasing an additional 531,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 73.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,021,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,091,000 after acquiring an additional 433,192 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average of $76.10.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. Okta’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

